“There are lives at stake”, Fraser-Pryce says of Olympic postponement

Shelly-Ann

Fraser-Pryce has done what most athletes can only dream of, and what some

wouldn’t dare, over an enviable 12-year-long career.

The 33-year-old is a two-time Olympic and four-time World Championships winner in the 100 metres, not to mention one of the fastest women ever in athletics.

After ending 2019 with yet another global title in the short sprint, many turned their eyes to a possible fourth Olympic 100m medal (she won bronze in 2016) and third title, but that dream was deferred with the postponement of the Games due to the coronavirus.

Though disappointed about the postponement to next year, the ‘Pocket Rocket’ told NTV in an interview last evening that “I have a family now that needs me to take precautions so it was a bummer but there are lives at stake and that’s most important.”

When asked how she would feel about competing at the Games without spectators if the coronavirus isn’t under control come 2021, she said “I love the energy of the crowd…we’re used to having stadiums full of people in Jamaica, so it will be weird but we’ll handle it if it gets there.”

The mother of one also said she isn’t thinking about retirement just yet, saying she would also love to compete at the also pushed back World Championships in 2022 in Eugene, Oregon in the United States.

“It would be nice to finish (my career) so close to home where my friends who’ve always found it difficult to travel far can visit…no one thought it would be possible for me to come back from a C-section and win a championship at 32 years old, but I did, so you never know,” Fraser-Pryce told NTV Sport.