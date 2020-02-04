These are the finalists for International Soca Monarch

The twenty artists vying for the title of Groovy and Power Soca Monarch have been announced.

Caribbean Prestige Foundation, organisers of the International Soca Monarch, announced the competition’s finalists on Monday, (Feb 3).

The semi-finals, which took place on February 2, saw a total of 62 competitors, 32 in the Groovy category and 30 in the Power category. The competition—which has no female contenders—will see 16 artists from Trinidad and Tobago, two from Grenada, one from Barbados and one from St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Rome and Preedy will be competing in both categories.

Fans will also be able to have a say with the introduction of a Fan Fave category. One artist who entered the semi-finals but did not earn a spot in the finals can be voted into the finals. The social media competition will see five artists selected for the Fan Fave category. The artist with the most likes will move on to the finals. To do this, fans will have to like and follow International Soca Monarch on Instagram (@intlsocamonarch) and like the artist of their choice.

Voting will end on Tuesday, Feb 4 at 11:59 PM AST.

The International Soca Monarch is carded for Friday, February 21 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.