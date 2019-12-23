They changed our lives: Iconic tech of the decade

2019 marks the end of the 10s era. Over the last decade, there have been many technologies that changed the way we work, share and consume content. Some of these technologies helped create new streams of revenue for many. Let’s look at some decade-defining tech, whether hardware or software.

iPad (2010)

Steve Jobs and Apple gave us the iPod and the iPhone. In 2010, the legendary keynote presenter revealed yet another gamechanger. The iPad looked like a blown-up iPhone, and for years it functioned like one. It ran iOS just like the iPhone.

With the iPad, Apple quickly dominated the tablet space. The iPad is Apple’s vision for future computing. In 2019, Apple released iPad OS; a forked version of iOS specifically for the iPad, finally setting it apart from its smaller sibling.

Instagram (2010)

Few applications have had as much of an impact on society in general as Instagram. From duck faces, flexing to the ever-present bended knee in nearly every female photo, Instagram has shaped how many connect. Since its October 6, 2010 launch, Instagram has garnered a massive following.

According to Statista, Instagram has approximately 1 billion active users. Facebook bought Instagram in 2012. Back in 2013, Facebook offered to buy Snapchat for a whopping US$3 billion. Snapchat refused. The Facebook-owned Instagram then added its own “stories” to the platform, a feature that made Snapchat famous. Since then, Instagram has eclipsed Snapchat in popularity.

Snapchat (2011)

Eight years ago, Evan Spiegel, Bobby Murphy and Reggie brown created an app that changed the world. Snapchat allowed users to connect with others in a new way. Users share images and video messages publicly or to a secret base.

Snapchat enables users to overlay masks with top-notch facial mapping technology. Filters stylise and make photos and videos pop. The platform has blossomed but took a hit from rival Instagram. Today, Snapchat has over 200 million active users.

Tesla Model S (2012)

The Tesla Model S proved that electric cars don’t have to look like the Millennium Falcon. Though it wasn’t the first electric car, the Model S brought the electric vehicle to the masses. Soon, YouTube buzzed with videos of Model S semi-autonomous driving and Ludicrous mode.

The company help spark interest in all-electric automobiles. Porsche and Mercedes now produce electric vehicles. Electric vehicles will, no doubt replace gas-powered cars.

PlayStation 4 (2013)

With over 100 million consoles sold, the PlayStation 4 sits behind only the PlayStation 2 as the best-selling videogame console of all time. The PS4 continues the legacy with exclusives like God of War and Spiderman.

GTA 5 (2013)

In 2013, Rockstar Games pushed the boundaries and released its most ambitious GTA game yet. Instead of exploring fictitious cities from one perspective, Rockstar introduced three, vastly different characters for players to control.

Back in March 2019, Rockstar sold a total of 110 million copies since launch. Those numbers indicate that gamers loved the game and enjoyed playing as Michel, Franklyn and Trevor. GTA 5 online expanded the experience, connecting players across the globe.

Fortnite (2017)

The biggest smash hit in recent years. Epic Games took the Battle Royale style of gameplay, made it free and put its own, cartoony spin on the game, catapulting Fortnite to the top.

Users jump straight into the action with customisable, skinned characters, build obstacles to escape bullets, design games and rack up points to be the number one shooter. Fortnite now has an estimated 250 million active users.

More memorable tech:

Vine – The now dead platform popularised short, captivating video clips.

Galaxy Note 7 – This device exploded onto the scene and became famous for the wrong reasons. Note 7s burst into flames all over and were banned from aeroplanes. Despite the unwanted heat, Samsung’s Note 7 was a feature-packed beast.

AirPods – There’s no denying that the AirPods popularised the true-wireless in-ear headphones.

These aren’t rankings. The list is just a collection of some decade-defining tech.

Fill in the comments with ideas of your own or stuff you think we missed.