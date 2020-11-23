They see me rollin’: Shenseea gets a ride in son Rajeiro’s ‘Bugatti’

Rajeiro,

Shenseeaâ€™s five-year-old son, recently took his mom for a ride in his little

Bugatti.

In a video shared on Shenseeaâ€™s Instagram page, the dancehall artiste is seen driving in Rajeiroâ€™s toy Bugatti, which he got as a birthday present last week from Romeich Major.

â€œThe things we do for love Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜© da only male that can impress me with his Bugatti ŸŸ’¨Â @rajeiro__leeÂ almost made me crash but das aiite baby,â€ Shenseea captioned the post. Ÿ¥´

As you can imagine, the Lighter artiste was way too big for the toy, but she still tried to make herself comfortable in it, as Rajeiro steered the vehicle with the remote control.

They almost had a mishap after Shenseea told him to go fast, but he was quick on the brake.

â€œSee you nah steer the wheel good,â€ Shenseea said, laughing.

Luckily, the youngster got things together and continued to give his mom a good time in the toy car.

The Bugatti was just one of several gifts that Rajeiro got when he turned five last week.

On his birthday, Shenseea also shared the sweetest message for her son, describing him as her biggest blessing.

â€œI will forever be here for you! Youâ€™ve changed me for the better, pushed me past my limit, gave me strength, patience, confidence, motivation and taught me how to really love,â€ she wrote on Instagram. â€œHAPPIEST of Birthdays Ÿ¥³ to my BIGGEST and BEST BLESSING of all time! MY SON Ÿ‘©â€Ÿ‘¦I love you more than anything and anyone else in this world ŸŒ my #SCORPIOn King.â€