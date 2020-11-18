They’re baccck! Tom and Jerry movie coming next March

They’ve been at it for eight decades and there’s no sign of easing up as the Tom and Jerry feud continues with a movie next March.

The film will be a cross between a live-action and an animated film and sees the pair square off in a ritzy New York hotel where Tom has been charged with getting rid of Jerry. But we all know that’s easier said than done.

Actress Chloë Grace Moretz co-stars in the film which will be among the first to make it back to theatres, if released.

Many studios have pulled films and rescheduled release dates throughout 2021, hoping that the coronavirus will have eased enough for movie-going to no longer be seen as risky for consumers.

Will you be checking out movie, BUZZ fam?