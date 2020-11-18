They’re baccck! Tom and Jerry movie coming next March

They’re baccck! Tom and Jerry movie coming next MarchWednesday, November 18, 2020
|
They’ve been at it for eight decades and there’s no sign of easing up as the Tom and Jerry feud continues with a movie next March.
The film will be a cross between a live-action and an animated film and sees the pair square off in a ritzy New York hotel where Tom has been charged with getting rid of Jerry. But we all know that’s easier said than done.
Actress Chloë Grace Moretz co-stars in the film which will be among the first to make it back to theatres, if released.
Many studios have pulled films and rescheduled release dates throughout 2021, hoping that the coronavirus will have eased enough for movie-going to no longer be seen as risky for consumers.
Will you be checking out movie, BUZZ fam?
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy