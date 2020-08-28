Third time’s the charm: Patoranking returns with ‘Three’ album

Patoranking is celebrating the release of his third album,

the aptly named

The Nigerian singer, who is known for his distinctive afro-dancehall blend, dropped the album via his Amari Musiq imprint in collaboration with independent label EMPIRE based in the United States.

He said, “Three is a strong number. It stands for how I see language. In making the album, we tried to look at love, life and happiness. If you are listening to any of the tracks, even if it is a dance track, I want you to feel love.”

Already the album’s lead single Abule, which is available on all major streaming platforms, is generating buzz for its celebration of his Ebute Metta neighbourhood in Lagos, Nigeria and other underserved communities worldwide.

Patoranking has made a name for himself on the African content but found major success in reggae’s home, Jamaica, with the release of his track My Woman, My Everything in 2015.

He hopes to find similar triumph with his Three which includes the reggae conscious track Lion in the Jungle and Odo Bra, a collaboration with Ghana’s King Promise.

Patoranking is also featured on a remake of Bob Marley’s One Love alongside Stephen Marley, Skip Marley and other members of the international music community, which will see all proceeds going towards Unicef’s COVID-19 relief efforts.