Third World debuts at no. 3 on Billboard Reggae chart

Iconic reggae group, Third World, had their most recent compilation

The album produced by multiple Grammy award-winning artiste and producer, Damian ‘Jr Gong’ Marley, features collaborations with Tessanne Chin, Chronixx, Tarrus Riley, Busy Signal, Pressure Busspipe and Jr Gong.

It is the first full studio album by the group since the death of the group’s lead vocalist William ‘Bunny Rugs’ Clark, who passed away in 2014.

With 45 years of experience under their belt, the legendary group launched their 22nd album on August 15 at the Bob Marley Museum in St Andrew.