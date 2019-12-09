This banana taped to a wall was sold for US$120,000 â€”another artist came and ate it

The Art Basel show in Miami was a talking point all weekend, as an exhibition by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan titled Comedian fished an impressive US$120,000.

What was the art piece? Iâ€™m glad you asked. A banana with grey duct tape.

One French collector was so struck with awe that he purchased the piece.

I- *pauses* You know, I think itâ€™s me. Thereâ€™s something obviously wrong with me.

US$120,000. For a banana, taped to a wall.

Are you kidding me???

Even when you have that much money to â€˜throw awayâ€™, I canâ€™t look at you and take you seriously as an art enthusiast.

Spare me the whole â€œart is subjectiveâ€ epilogueâ€¦this is dumb and even the â€˜artistâ€™ was in on the joke.

You mean to tell me, a banana taped to a wall, is worth $120,000; despite actual, TALENTED artists out there struggling just to get by?

Iâ€™m sorry, help me to understand.

And if this story doesnâ€™t get any weirder, another Hungry Artist just walked up to the exhibition on Saturday, removed the banana and ate it.

*snickers*

Donâ€™t believe me? Check this video out below.

View this post on Instagram â€œHungry Artistâ€ Art performance by me Ÿ™‚ I love Maurizio Cattelan artwork and I really love this installation Itâ€™s very delicious Ÿ™‚ #artbasel #artbaselmiamibeach #daviddatuna #Eatingabanana #Mauriziocattelan #HungryartistA post shared by David Datuna (@david_datuna) on Dec 7, 2019 at 11:38am PST

Fun fact, American David Datuna, only got a reprimand from Lucien Terras, director of museum relations for Galerie Perrotin (where the Art Basel was held).

â€œHe did not destroy the artwork. The banana is the idea,â€ Terras told the Miami Herald.

Hang on, did I just hear that right? But wait! The â€˜explanationâ€™ gets even betterâ€¦

As it turns out, the value of the work is in the certificate of authenticity; the banana is meant to be replaced.

A replacement banana was taped to the wall about 15 minutes after Datunaâ€™s stunt.

You know, BUZZ fam, some people could start LIFE with that kind of money.

*kisses teeth*

Maybe Iâ€™m too poor to relate to the artistic taste. Let me borrow US$120,000 and change my mind. Or better yetâ€¦throw me a banana. I need the potassium after this.