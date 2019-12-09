This banana taped to a wall was sold for US$120,000 â€”another artist came and ate it

This banana taped to a wall was sold for US$120,000 â€”another artist came and ate itMonday, December 09, 2019
The Art Basel show in Miami was a talking point all weekend, as an exhibition by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan titled Comedian fished an impressive US$120,000.
What was the art piece? Iâ€™m glad you asked. A banana with grey duct tape.
One French collector was so struck with awe that he purchased the piece.
I- *pauses* You know, I think itâ€™s me. Thereâ€™s something obviously wrong with me.
US$120,000. For a banana, taped to a wall.
Are you kidding me???
Even when you have that much money to â€˜throw awayâ€™, I canâ€™t look at you and take you seriously as an art enthusiast.
Spare me the whole â€œart is subjectiveâ€ epilogueâ€¦this is dumb and even the â€˜artistâ€™ was in on the joke.
You mean to tell me, a banana taped to a wall, is worth $120,000; despite actual, TALENTED artists out there struggling just to get by?
Iâ€™m sorry, help me to understand.
And if this story doesnâ€™t get any weirder, another Hungry Artist just walked up to the exhibition on Saturday, removed the banana and ate it.
*snickers*
Donâ€™t believe me? Check this video out below.
Fun fact, American David Datuna, only got a reprimand from Lucien Terras, director of museum relations for Galerie Perrotin (where the Art Basel was held).
â€œHe did not destroy the artwork. The banana is the idea,â€ Terras told the Miami Herald.
Hang on, did I just hear that right? But wait! The â€˜explanationâ€™ gets even betterâ€¦
As it turns out, the value of the work is in the certificate of authenticity; the banana is meant to be replaced.
A replacement banana was taped to the wall about 15 minutes after Datunaâ€™s stunt.
You know, BUZZ fam, some people could start LIFE with that kind of money.
*kisses teeth*
Maybe Iâ€™m too poor to relate to the artistic taste. Let me borrow US$120,000 and change my mind. Or better yetâ€¦throw me a banana. I need the potassium after this.
