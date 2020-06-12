This Is Us writer Jas Waters, dies by suicide

This Is Us writer Jas Waters, took her own life by hanging, a coroner has revealed. Waters had contributed to 18 episodes of the hit NBC drama during 2018 and 2019. Her death was revealed on Tuesday and stars of the show including Mandy Moore have paid tribute to her ‘beautiful spirit’. Her other TV colleagues, hailed her as a ‘brilliant storyteller and a force of nature’.

Waters had last posted on Twitter on May 8, saying: ‘Some s*** just changes you.’

She had previously voiced fears on social media that ‘so many people suffer in silence, or their symptoms go ignored’ because of a ‘stigma’ around mental health. Waters was 39 years-old.