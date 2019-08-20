Thousands flock VP’s 40th-anniversary show in New York

To mark their 40th

anniversary, reggae label VP Records took the audience on a musical journey at

the Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage in Central Park, New York,

earlier this month.

More than 5,000 persons turned up at the event that was held on August 10. It was hosted by veteran radio jocks Pat McKay and Dubbmaster Chris, while music was provided by DJ Belinda and Steelie Bashment. The line-up for the event showcased the range and diversity of the label’s output through the years, with the Grammy-nominated Raging Fyah opening with their ‘roots rock’ brand of reggae. R&B songstress Estelle followed with a spirited set that had a touch of reggae. But it was her hit, American Boy, that brought the house down.

Junior Reid also entertained the audience with his huge catalogue of reggae and dancehall songs. He made way for Elephant Man, who pulled out all the stops with an uptempo set, demonstrating why he is called the ‘Energy God’. The event was chronicled with live painting by Japanese illustrator Murasaki. With dynamic performances and the recently remodelled venue serving as his inspiration, the artist created a canvas to commemorate the milestone event. The artwork will serve as inspiration for the VP Records compilation album, Strictly the Best Volume 60, that is slated for release on November 22