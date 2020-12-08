Tidal releases list with â€˜Best of Reggae and Dancehallâ€™ for 2020

Tidal releases list with â€˜Best of Reggae and Dancehallâ€™ for 2020Tuesday, December 08, 2020
|
Streaming
platform Tidal has released a playlist with what they deem as the greatest
reggae and dancehall songs for this year.
The 42-song compilation features a wide array of artistes, including Koffee, Buju Banton, Popcaan, Chronixx, Shenseea, Sean Paul, Spice, Popcaan and Skip Marley.
The tracks featured include a number of chart-toppers from this year. However, the tracks were not listed in any particular order.
Dancehall Koffee seemed extremely pleased to be included, as she thanked Tidal for using her photo as the cover for the digital playlist that is now available for streaming on the platform.
