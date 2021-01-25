Tifa opening restaurant in South Florida

Tifa opening restaurant in South FloridaMonday, January 25, 2021
|
Jamaican artiste Tifa is cooking up something big BUZZ Fam, like literally! The Overcome singer will open a restaurant soon and she gave fans just enough details in an
â€œCheers to a brand new chapter, beginning & phase of my life. I promise to give you Great Food! Awesome Drinks & Memorable Experiences! Dulcies Jamaican & Everything coming soon,â€ she captioned the post.
The restaurant will be located in South Florida and promises to serve the best in Jamaican cuisine.
And Tifa looked quite the businesswoman, sitting at the head of a table, signing papers and surrounded by associates.
The restaurant is named after Tifaâ€™s grandmother, and is just one of the ways Tifa is carrying on her legacy. A few hours before her announcement, Tifa made a tribute post to her late grandmother.
â€œGrandma Appreciation Postâ¤ï¸ May your spirit, legacy & recipes live on forever Ÿ™Ÿ¼,â€ she wrote alongside a photo of her grandmother. An illustrated version of that same logo serves as the logo for the restaurant.
