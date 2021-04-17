Tifa’s new restaurant caters to Davie, Florida mayor

Dancehall artist Tifa is making quite an impression in the Florida town of Davie with her new restaurant Dulcie’s Jamaican & Everything.

The Jealous Ova singjay catered to the town’s mayor Judy Paul yesterday at the showing of a new residence from which her restaurant will benefit.

“‘Twas an honour and pleasure today to cater for the Ceiba Group, Mayor of Davie, Nova State University students & other esteemed guests at @zonavillagedavie today,” Tifa said in a recent post. “They thoroughly enjoyed it and we were happy to serve.”

Happy could be an understatement as, in a story post made by the artist, some women are heard complementing the food and returning for seconds, some repeating, “It’s so good” and others echoing “Amazing”.

Her yardie punch also seemed to be a winner as several men gathered with their cups in hand by the station.

“Today was an epic success for @dulciesjamaican,” she wrote in another post. “We are truly grateful.”

Tifa was also seen in boss mode, ensuring all was in place before her guests arrived at the posh location.

Zona Village is a new luxury apartment complex in Davie which has curated a mini town with neighbouring businesses including Dulcie’s, a salon, a mobile tech store and a tea shop. Tifa’s business is currently the only restaurant in the deluxe village which will no doubt spur lucrative returns.

Though Dulcie’s has not officially opened, they are available for catering. Tifa revealed the exterior of the restaurant in a video post, showing its tropical-esque theme and one-way privacy windows and doors. The company’s logo, which includes a graphic of her late grandmother, further accentuates the windows and doors of the restaurant’s exterior.

As for the inside, Tifa shared online that foodies can expect “Jamaican modern luxury dining…delectable Jamaican & American cuisine, beautiful electrifying decor & the most unforgettable experiences. Coming sooner than you think.”

Dulcie’s is an ode to her grandmother who operated Miss Dulcie’s, a restaurant in downtown, Kingston that had its heyday in the 70s and 80s. The spot lost its spark when her grandmother died in the 90s, leading to its closure.