‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin heads to DWTS

Your

favourite reality television star is coming to your favourite reality competition

series!

Tiger King star Carole Baskin has been cast on Dancing With the Stars.

Baskin, who rose to become a pop culture phenomenon on the Netflix series, will be thrown onto the dance floor when the series returns to ABC on September 14.

Baskin owns a big cat refuse and is known for her catchphrase “cool cats and kittens” spent much of the series trying to a for-profit big cat breeding programme operated by Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who is serving a 22-year prison term for killing five tigers and plotting to have Baskin killed.

The complete list of celebs chosen to show off their dance moves comprise actress Anne Heche; former NBA star Charles Oakley; Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean; Cheer star Monica Aldama; the Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe; NFL star Vernon Davis; actress Skai Jackson; actress Justina Machado; TV host Jeannie Mai; Jesse Metcalfe; rapper Nelly; TV host Nev Schulman; real estate agent Chrishell Stause and Olympian Johnny Weir.