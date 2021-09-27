Timbaland to launch online ‘beat-selling’ platform

Multi-Grammy award winning producer Timbaland is looking to launch a brand new platform aimed at connecting music makers, songwriters, music publishers and record labels. According to several major international news media outlets, the digital platform dubbed Beatclub will be an “online beat-selling marketplace.”

The idea follows on the producer’s highly successive online battle series, Verzuz which he started in partnership with fellow producer, Swizz Beatz. Through Beatclub, Timbaland looks to bridge the gap between “the unknown and the very well-known.”

Timbaland has worked with the likes of Missy Elliot, Rihanna, Beyonce, Drake and more.

“I know what it’s like being a kid sitting in a room; don’t know if you got talent. The way that this world is moving, how do these kids get their music heard? This platform is a place where creators can communicate,” he said of Beatclub.

“I’m the head of the ship. But guess what, if you own a ship, you can communicate with me and you get better. I can point you to a Lil Durk or Lil Baby and tell them to look out for this guy or girl, and give that person a shot. That could be their biggest dream,” he continued.

Beatclub is expected to officially launch later this year.

Already several top-tier producers and musicians and producers like Justin Timberlake, J. Cole, Mike WiLL Made-It, Mike Dean, Tainy and Scott Storch have joined.

According to Timbaland, Beatclub will allow its members to keep all their music rights and revenue, set their own terms for pricing and retain their publishing royalties. The platform won’t take any additional income from subscribers.