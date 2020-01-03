Time Magazine names Lizzo Entertainer of the Year

World-renowned publication Time Magazine has named rapper Lizzo Entertainer of the Year for 2019.

The Truth Hurts artiste has had a magnificent 2019 and was deservedly awarded the honour. From platinum-selling singles to appearing in movies, Lizzo has staked a claim for herself in the entertainment industry.

It wasn’t always smooth and dandy for Lizzo, who at one point in her life, lived in her car. However, she persevered and now is tied as one of the two females with the longest-running number one rap song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

View this post on Instagram 2009 was the year my daddy died. 2009 was the year I lived in my car and cried myself to sleep on thanksgiving. 2009 I was a girl in Houston Texas with no plan, no hope, no will to carry on. 2019 is the year my album and song went number 1. 2019 is the year I told my mama ‘I can buy you a house’. 2019 I am a woman with a 20/20 vision of the future. Anything can happen in a decade. Tomorrow is the beginning of your anything. Thanks for the ride 2019. Here we go 2020!A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on Dec 31, 2019 at 2:44pm PST

She now moves into 2020 with the expectation of making good music and snagging more acting gigs.