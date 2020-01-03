Time Magazine names Lizzo Entertainer of the Year

Time Magazine names Lizzo Entertainer of the YearFriday, January 03, 2020
|
World-renowned publication Time Magazine has named rapper Lizzo Entertainer of the Year for 2019.
The Truth Hurts artiste has had a magnificent 2019 and was deservedly awarded the honour. From platinum-selling singles to appearing in movies, Lizzo has staked a claim for herself in the entertainment industry.
It wasn’t always smooth and dandy for Lizzo, who at one point in her life, lived in her car. However, she persevered and now is tied as one of the two females with the longest-running number one rap song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
She now moves into 2020 with the expectation of making good music and snagging more acting gigs.
