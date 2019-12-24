To All The Boys I’ve Ever Loved sequel is here!Tuesday, December 24, 2019
|
Itâ€™s months later andÂ
The movie trailer is titledÂ To All the Boys: PS: I Still Love YouÂ which stars Peter Kavinsky ( Noah Centineo), Lara Jean ( Lana Condor) and new star John Ambrose McLaren (Jordan Fisher).
The trailer is breaking our hearts because everything is not as peachy as it seems â€“ Lara Jean is in a love triangle with an old crush, John. The trailer reveals John showing that he got Laraâ€™s letter and things take a turn for the best for one of our favourite TV couples.Â
Twitter fans are drooling over their internet boyfriend and we all are rooting for Peter to win Lara Jean over.
BUZZ fam are you hyped for the sequel?
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy