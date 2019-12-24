To All The Boys I’ve Ever Loved sequel is here!

Itâ€™s months later andÂ

The movie trailer is titledÂ To All the Boys: PS: I Still Love YouÂ which stars Peter Kavinsky ( Noah Centineo), Lara Jean ( Lana Condor) and new star John Ambrose McLaren (Jordan Fisher).

The trailer is breaking our hearts because everything is not as peachy as it seems â€“ Lara Jean is in a love triangle with an old crush, John. The trailer reveals John showing that he got Laraâ€™s letter and things take a turn for the best for one of our favourite TV couples.Â

Twitter fans are drooling over their internet boyfriend and we all are rooting for Peter to win Lara Jean over.

iâ€™m getting butterflies again LMAO why do i have a fat crush on peter kavinsky??? â€” aikHOHOHOŸ…Ÿ¼Ÿ„â˜ƒï¸ (@aikosipe) https://t.co/4iIJjua6obDecember 20, 2019

peter kavinsky, im ready to fall in love with u again and prolly not move on for 3 months but thats ok â€” •¼–š–Š–—–“––Š–† (@RYSNIEA) https://t.co/lXQ0Agsm4pDecember 19, 2019

BUZZ fam are you hyped for the sequel?