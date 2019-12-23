Toasting with Miss World: PM, Toni-Ann step to Koffee’s Toast

The charm of Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh is captivating to the point that she had Prime Minister Andrew Holness dancing at a reception held in her honour Sunday (Dec 22).

The two were part of a group of persons on stage at the reception held in honour at Jamaica House dancing to Koffee’s hit song Toast.

The others who showed off their dance moves on stage included Culture Minister Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange, former Miss Worlds Lisa Hanna and Cindy Breakspeare and Miss World franchise holder Julia Morley.