Tobago Jazz experience cancelled

Tobago Jazz experience cancelledFriday, March 13, 2020
|
The annual Tobago Jazz Experience has been cancelled. The news came shortly after Trinidad and Tobago confirmed its first case of Covid-19.
Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles, said: “The cruise ship season has come to an end. We were expecting an additional seven cruise ships; those will no longer be allowed to enter. I can say to you as well that the Tobago Jazz Experience is off.”
The Tobago Festivals Commission, who oversees the production of the event, said, “With a case being confirmed on our very own sister isle of Trinidad, we not only understand the decision but also agree that it is in the best interest of all to cancel the event and focus on preserving the well-being of our citizens.”
Tobago’s 95th Buccoo Goat and Crab Races has also been cancelled. At present, there have been no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Tobago.
Meanwhile, in Trinidad, the organisers of Jazz on the Greens have confirmed that their event will be postponed.
