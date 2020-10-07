Tom Cruise now filming ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ in Rome

Tom Cruise now filming ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ in RomeWednesday, October 07, 2020
|
Popular American actor Tom Cruise is now shooting another movie in the Mission Impossible franchise in Rome, Italy.
Tom Cruise shooting a scene from Mission: Impossible 7 in Rome. (Photo: pagesix.com)
The movie will be shot in several parts of the city, including Via della Tribuna Campitelli, Via Corrado Ricci, and the Imperial Forums.
According to the Rome city council, the film will be shot on the streets of Rome, as well as several historical locations.
The council also said that many international productions have been making requests to film in Rome, the same city in which Bond film Spectre was shot.
“After lockdown, there has been an intense restart in the June-August period with 596 requests to the cinema office, up from 583 in the same period in 2019,” the council said.
Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible 7, which is directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is scheduled to be released on November 19, 2021.
It will feature Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, and Esai Morales.
