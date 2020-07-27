Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson get Greek citizenship for wildfire aid

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were granted Greek

citizenship for their fundraising efforts for the deadly Athens wildfire in

2018.

However, celebrations were short-lived as the country’s opposition levied criticism at Prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotaki for using a military helicopter to meet the couple to mark the moment.

Prime Minister Mitsotaki shared a picture of himself with wife, Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotaki, to Instagram yesterday, July 26, which showed them with Hanks and Wilson holding up their new Greek passports.

Mitsotaki captioned the post, “Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks are now proud Greek citizens.”

The main left-wing opposition Syriza party accused the prime minister of using Greece’s military helicopters like a “personal radio taxi.”

However, Government spokesman Stelios Petsas today said the Mitsokais travelled to the island of Paros on a commercial flight Saturday, then travelled to nearby Antiparos, where Hanks and Wilson have a holiday home. They then used a military helicopter for a trip to the ancient theatre of Epidaurus on yesterday to watch the performance of an ancient tragedy.

Petsas argued that Mitsotakis was performing his duties as prime minister by attending an “important cultural event.”

Neither the government representative or the opposition referred to Hanks by name.