Tom Hanks’s wife raps on hip-hop remix for COVID-19 charity

Tom Hanks’s wife raps on hip-hop remix for COVID-19 charityTuesday, April 07, 2020
|
Rita Wilson raps on a new charity remix of Naughty By Nature’s Hip Hop Hooray for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.
The 63-year-old actress and her husband Tom Hanks were previously diagnosed with coronavirus after coming down with “body aches, chills and slight fevers”.
Now that they are on the mend, the Sleepless in Seattle star is doing her bit to help raise funds for the relief efforts through the Grammys’ MusiCares organisation’s campaign.
Rita revealed that when she was feeling better, she wanted to see if she could still remember the lyrics for the rap as a “brain exercise” whilst in quarantine.
The star had previously performed the track for the 2019 movie ‘Boy Genius’. Rita and Naughty By Nature’s Hip Hop Hooray remix will be officially released on Friday (April 10) via all major streaming services.
