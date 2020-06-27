What a voice!: Tommy Lee Sparta serenades mom on birthday

Dancehall artiste, Tommy Lee Spart made his name in the music industry with his hardcore, often violennce laced lyrics. But it appears he also has a soft spot, and his fans got to see it recently.

The Top Shotta artiste serenaded his mom on her birthday to John Legendâ€™s All of Me.

â€œToday is the birthday of a beautiful soul who has dedicated her life to her family, mommy J. We all love and appreciate you mom so am dedicating This beautiful ballet to you an all the mothers around the world,â€ he wrote.

While fans â€˜ooooohhhhâ€™, and â€˜awwwwwedâ€™ at the utter sweetness of the gesture, many were also taken aback by his vocals.

â€œJah know yuteâ€¦yuh talented yuh **** bro. Mi neva kno u cuda pull off datâ€¦fire broŸ”¥Ÿ”¥fire. Sing mommy mi love u forever,â€ one person commented.

But another fans were quick to remind them that the Monetgo Bay native can in fact sing.

â€œYâ€™all forgot Sparta Boss can sing naturally. Voice natural without auto tune,â€ he wrote.