Tommy Lee and son’s Dior Kicks still trending on YouTube

Tommy Lee Sparta who is known on the local entertainment scene for giving rise to gothic dancehall, rose to prominence on the music scene back in 2008. Thirteen years later, his offspring, Skirdle Sparta will be looking to carry on the family’s musical legacy as the two pair up on the new single, Dior Kicks.

The up-and-coming dancehall artiste, is the latest entertainer to join his father in the music industry. He follows the likes of artistes such as reggae singer, Jemere morgan (son of Gramps Morgan), Chino McGregor (son of Freddie McGregor) and dancehall royalty, Likkle Vybz and Likkle Addi (sons of incarcerated deejay, Vybz Kartel)

Dior Kicks was released earlier this month and has since amassed close to half a million views on YouTube. The single has also featured consistently in the top 20 trending songs on the island.

In a release, Skirdle Sparta shared that he embraces the legacy his father has built and looks forward to making his own mark by “adding a unique perspective and new flows that bring more depth and scale to the Spartan Empire.”

Pointing out that the collaboration signifies a passing of the musical baton from one generation of artistes to the next, the song’s producer, Bryan LaMontagne a.k.a. “BL Tha Hook Slaya” said he was excited to work with the father-son duo.

“Tommy Lee Sparta is the best Dancehall artist in the world right now, in my humble opinion. The one thing I respect the most about Tommy is that he speaks from his heart on his records. He is unwavering, unafraid, and will never back down from the truth in his lyrical approach. His honesty and vulnerability are what sets Tommy apart from any other artistes,” he shared in a release.

“So when I got the opportunity to work with Tommy on his forthcoming single “Dior Kicks”, I felt humbled because I had already been a huge fan of his work. Add Tommy’s son to the mix, and Dior Kicks became a high-energy progressive dancehall record with a modern flare,” he added. “Its uptempo vibrant feel and emotionally driven lyrical content will have people wanting to move their bodies to the rhythmic Drums and style of Dancehall. This record has a sound that crosses over from dancehall to straight-ahead urban mainstream. Stay tuned in, because there is a lot more to come.”