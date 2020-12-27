Tommy Lee dances up a storm in jail

Tommy Lee dances up a storm in jailSunday, December 27, 2020
|
It looks like dancehall artiste Tommy Lee Sparta is not letting the fact that heâ€™s spending Christmas in jail take away any of his Christmas spirits.
A video circulating on social media saw the Blessings deejay dancing happily to music while his jail mates cheer him on. The video appeared to have been shot by someone outside of the cell.
Tommy Lee, whose given name is Leroy Russell is charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. He will answer the charges when he appears in court on January 6, 2021.
The police said Russell is also the subject of other criminal investigations.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy