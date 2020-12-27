Tommy Lee dances up a storm in jail

It looks like dancehall artiste Tommy Lee Sparta is not letting the fact that heâ€™s spending Christmas in jail take away any of his Christmas spirits.

A video circulating on social media saw the Blessings deejay dancing happily to music while his jail mates cheer him on. The video appeared to have been shot by someone outside of the cell.

Tommy Lee, whose given name is Leroy Russell is charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. He will answer the charges when he appears in court on January 6, 2021.

The police said Russell is also the subject of other criminal investigations.