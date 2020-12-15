Tommy Lee Sparta arrested for possession of illegal gun

Tommy Lee Sparta was taken into police custody on Monday (December 14).

Head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s communications unit, Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, last night told BUZZ the entertainer was detained after he was allegedly found with an illegal 9mm pistol and ammunition.

Reports are that members of a special police team were conducting patrols in the Corporate Area when the entertainer, whose real name is Leroy Russell, and six other individuals were held on Holborn Road in St Andrew.

Earlier this year, Sparta spent 41 days in police custody without being charged. He was released on August 17.

The entertainer was arrested on July 7 after being named a person of interest in investigations into an upsurge in violence in the parish of St James.