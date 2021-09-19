Tommy Lee Sparta celebrates hitting 1M subscribers on YouTube

Incarcerated dancehall star Tommy Lee Sparta on Saturday (September 18) hit a major milestone in the digital space.

Tommy Lee now has 1 million subscribers on social media platform, YouTube.

This is an accomplishment Tommy Lee is very proud of, evident in that the good news was publicized on his Instagram account.

“1 million subscribers on YouTube!!! I want to convey my appreciation and sincere gratitude to all my supporters throughout my career,” the post read.

“I hope I have touched your lives in positive and motivating ways. Thank you and let’s keep the momentum going,” added Sparta’s representative in the post.

Despite being incarcerated, Tommy Lee’s social media pages continue to be updated regularly; though he himself has not been seen on the platform.

Under Jamaican law cell phones are deemed as contraband and are not allowed inside the nation’s prisons.

Tommy Lee was arrested last December after he was found with an illegal firearm along Holborn Road in New Kingston.

He was sentenced to concurrent prison terms of three years for illegal possession of firearm and two years for illegal possession of ammunition after pleading guilty to the offences.

One month later, the firearm found in Tommy Lee’s possession was reportedly linked to two murders.