Tommy Lee Sparta rushed to hospital

Tommy Lee Sparta had to be rushed to Cornwall Regional Hospital on Thursday due to vomiting. His attorney, Ernest “Ernie” Smith, told the

The Blessings artiste is spending his second weekend behind bars at the Freeport Police Station in Montego Bay, St James.

His attorney, Smith said he feels it’s a deliberate attempt by lawmen to keep the dancehall deejay in police lock-up, despite not being charged. The entertainer has been in custody since Tuesday, July 7.

“They [the police] told me the final session was this morning at 7:00 am. The question and answer took place…I was advised by the senior officer that: ‘That’s it! The police have no further interest in him’ and that he would be released today,” Smith told the Jamaica Observer.

“They are punishing Mr Russell without just cause,” he continued.

Leroy Russell is Tommy Lee Sparta’s given name.

Earlier last week, Tommy Lee Sparta, real name Leroy Russell, was requested to report to Freeport Police Station in Montego Bay in relation to the upsurge in violence in the Flanker community of St James. He was detained under the current state of public emergency (SOE) in St James.

Under the SOE, a person can be detained for up to 90 days without being charged.