Tommy Lee Sparta says violence is not the solution

Dancehall artiste, Tommy Lee Sparta is calling for an end to gun violence following the shooting incident involving fellow artiste Rygin King who is still in

“Violence is not the solution! Unity will make our land a better place. Speedy recovery bro @ryginking !. Blessings goes out to you and your family,” he wrote in a post on his Instagram.

Tommy Lee’s lyrics are often hardcore and violence laced, but a shooting incident recently where his daughter was injured has the Montego Bay based artiste speaking out against violence.