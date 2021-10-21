Tommy lee Sparta to drop double-album in November

Incarcerated dancehall star Tommy Lee has announced that come next month, he will be releasing a double-album titled, Transition.

The name for the 26-track project ties in perfectly with the entertainer’s current state as the Montego Bay native and former Vybz Kartel protoge is no doubt going through some major changes in his life.

Tommy Lee who was once labelled as a ‘serious gangster’ by a senior cop, is currently serving a five-year prison sentence-three years for illegal possession of a firearm and two years for illegal possession of ammunition.

The social media account belonging to the deejay made public the news of the album release on Thursday. “Releasing a double album with 26 new tracks on Friday November 5th” the caption under a photo of the track-listing read. The caption also revealed that the project was co-produced by the Blessings artiste.

British based dancehall artiste Stylo G, Skillibeng, Honey Milan, Chronic Law, Jahvillani and fellow incarcerated lyricist Laden among others have been listed as features on the pending compilation.

According to a release, the album is slated to showcase two sides of the controversial artiste; his “more carefree, party-filled lifestyle, which he has accrued a massive fan base” and his “more gritty, raw depiction of a society that is seemingly falling apart at the seams.” Both sides of the deejay will be represented on sides A and B of the album.

The release went on to say that “Tommy Lee Sparta hopes to transition into a different space in his current life, with more of a focus on his core brand and the more positive things he’s known for.”

Since the revelation, fans have been showing their anticipation for the release in the comments. One fan wrote “this is gonna be epic my G”, while another wrote “can’t wait fi hear this inno”.