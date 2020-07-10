Tommy Lee Sparta wants fans help to free him

Feeling targeted by the police, dancehall artiste Tommy Lee Sparta is calling on his fans for help.

Tommy Lee Sparta is currently at the Freeport lock-up in St James after he was listed as a person of interest in the upsurge of violence in Flanker, Montego Bay. He was asked by the Jamaica Constabulary Force to turn himself in and is being held under provisions of the State of Public Emergency (SOE) in the parish.

But the Blessings feels like he’s being earmarked by the police, and has started a campaign on social media to stop this.

The campaign has started on his Instagram account calling for the end to the discrimination he allegedly faces.

“It is time for all of us to unite and peacefully condone discrimination against Tommy Lee Sparta and all artists who are either wrongfully detained, accused of, or imprisoned for alleged crimes they never committed.” it read.

The hashtag #Freetommyleesparta has been created, he’s asking fans to use the hashtag and change their profile pictures on their social media platforms to show solidary.

“We are asking for all supporters to either change their profile pictures on IG/FB and/or post on their feed to show solidarity while Mr. Leroy Junior Russell AKA Tommy Lee Sparta’s legal team focus on his freedom,” he wrote.