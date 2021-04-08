Tommy Lee Sparta’s lawyer says his client is not involved in any murders

Tommy Lee Sparta’s lawyer says his client is not involved in any murdersThursday, April 08, 2021
|
“We certainly have never, ever, ever, ever been involved in any murders, any shootings or any acts of violence.” That’s the declaration coming from dancehall artiste Tommy Lee Sparta’s attorney, Donahue Martin.
His statement follows reports that the illegal firearm which was seized from the artiste was linked to the high profile killings of British Link-Up Crew members Owen “Roy Fowl” Clarke and Alphanso “Oney British” Harriott.
Both men were killed a month apart in 2019.
Tommy Lee Sparta is currently serving three years in prison for the illegal firearm.
But this new revelation has left fans wondering if the Rich Badness artiste will be locked away for a longer period.
“We took responsibility for our actions on a particular day which is that we were in possession of the firearm and that is the extent of any comment we can make at this time,” Martin told the Jamaica Observer.
“I can confirm, questions were put to us in relation to it a very long time ago, in January, and we denied those allegations,” he continued.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy