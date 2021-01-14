Tommy Lee still behind bars after court date

Tommy Lee Sparta remains behind bars after

the deejay failed to get bail when his case was called up in the Corporate Area

Gun Court division yesterday.

Attorney for the deejay, Donahue Martin, told the Jamaica Observer that he was not able to share much about the in camera proceeding, but added that the matter will be heard on February 3.

Martin also added that, “Generally, when matters are first before the Gun Court, especially in recent times, the judge would make a Finger Print Order. A Finger Print Order just essentially means you give your fingerprint to the police and, from that, the police can indicate whether a particular individual has previous convictions or if they have other cases pending, or if they have a pending bend warrant out for them. That is the purpose of the Finger Print Order.”

Tommy Lee is charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition after vehicle he was travelling in was pulled over by police in December and he was found with a 9mm Glock with an extended magazine containing 18 rounds of ammunition in his waistband.