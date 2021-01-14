Tommy Lee still behind bars after court date

Tommy Lee still behind bars after court dateThursday, January 14, 2021
|
Tommy Lee Sparta remains behind bars after
the deejay failed to get bail when his case was called up in the Corporate Area
Gun Court division yesterday.
Attorney for the deejay, Donahue Martin, told the Jamaica Observer that he was not able to share much about the in camera proceeding, but added that the matter will be heard on February 3.
Martin also added that, “Generally, when matters are first before the Gun Court, especially in recent times, the judge would make a Finger Print Order. A Finger Print Order just essentially means you give your fingerprint to the police and, from that, the police can indicate whether a particular individual has previous convictions or if they have other cases pending, or if they have a pending bend warrant out for them. That is the purpose of the Finger Print Order.”
Tommy Lee is charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition after vehicle he was travelling in was pulled over by police in December and he was found with a 9mm Glock with an extended magazine containing 18 rounds of ammunition in his waistband.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy