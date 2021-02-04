Tommy Lee trial set for March 24 after being denied bail

Tommy Lee trial set for March 24 after being denied bailThursday, February 04, 2021
Tommy Lee Sparta was remanded into custody when his bail application was denied in Gun Court yesterday.
The artiste, born Leroy Russell, was charged for illegal possession of a gun and ammunition during a police operation in St Andrew last December.
Following the bail denial, his next court date scheduled for March 24.
Reports are that a Toyota Mark X motorcar was stopped during an operation on Holborn Road, St Andrew and the occupants searched on December 14. Tommy Lee was allegedly found withÂ a 9mm pistol containing 18 rounds of ammunition.
The Rich Badness artiste, and the other men held with him, were taken into police custody following the incident.
