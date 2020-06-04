â€˜Tone-deaf adâ€™ highlights Andrew Holnessâ€™ visit to family of Susan Bogle

What in the Donald Trump aestheticism is

going on in Jamaica House, Maas BroGad?

Prime Minister Andrew Holness continues to disappoint after posting a video on Wednesday night (June 3) of his visit to the bereaved family of Susan Bogle, and it was nothing short of a PR stunt.

Not orientation music as the background for police brutality. â€” ‘¨’’Š Ÿ (@jordanfibonacci) https://t.co/qArcyTeAdlJune 4, 2020

Lined with drone-shots of August Town, booms galore and what I assume was â€˜feel-goodâ€™ music, Holness met with Bogleâ€™s son Omari Stephens and saw the house in which his mother was killed.

Friends, â€” Omari Stephens (@StephensOmari) Update: The Hon Prime Minister, @AndrewHolnessJM, visited me today, and has seen for himself the scene of my heartache and why the nation is calling for #JusticeForSusanBogle.June 3, 2020

The prime minister offered his assurance that a thorough investigation would be done in the wake of his motherâ€™s deathâ€”at the same beaming how much the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) were aligned in the interest to protect all citizens.

Iâ€™m sorry, BUZZ fam, but the entire visit felt like a glorified campaign advertisement, which explains why so many were outraged on Twitter, leading to the video and all posts associated with the visit to be deleted.

Nothing like a a video of a visit from the Prime Minister with lovely background music to help the streets combat the injustices of the JCF and JDF. Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ¥°Ÿ¥°Ÿ¥°Ÿ¥°Ÿ¥°Ÿ¥°Ÿ¥°Ÿ¥°Ÿ¥°Ÿ¥°Ÿ¥°â€” JelloChello (@Jello_ChargeUp) June 4, 2020

You keep missing the mark! And I genuinely donâ€™t understand what was behind the thought process.

Who approved this?

He needs to read the room. Who the hell is that video for?â€” geo (@geovanesnr) June 4, 2020

Holness claimed he was so impressed that Omari was able to articulate himself. Excuse me?

You were born in Spanish Town and are now prime minister, so why buy into the same stereotypes that are constantly pushed on inner-city youths?

Why, after being there to offer your sympathy to the family, does he need to be well-spoken? Why does that surprise you?

How dare you? Is this a game to you?

Imagine you kill my mother then send drone team and film crew to come talk to me smh.â€” Cevan Ÿ“¸ (@cevancoore) June 4, 2020

Reprehensible, irresponsible, ill-timed, disingenuous and downright manipulative.

And to all the people under the video beaming about how Holness is a â€˜man of the peopleâ€™ and â€˜cares for Jamaicaâ€™, spare me the platitudes/pageantry.

You and the entire social media team should be ashamed of yourselves.

My mother was murdered and you out here a do film and a talk a bagga rubbish fi come fling it up on social media ? â€” Roshedo (@RoshedoWilliams) Ah pic.twitter.com/4KSbo7juXCJune 4, 2020

Need you be reminded that the whole reason you were there was because the same JDF, which is supposedly â€˜alignedâ€™ in the interest of protecting Jamaicans was the same entity that killed Susan Bogle in the sanctity of her home.

That video should have NEVER been the highlight of your visit.