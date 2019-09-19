Tongues wag over Macka Diamond’s ‘Cucumber’

Macka Diamond is again giving the world something to

talk about. This time it is with her recently released single, Cucumber.

In the song, the veteran deejay sings: “Put a smile pon me face when me a eat di cucumber/ A nuh duppy me a chase, me nuh want nuh zucumba…”

While Macka Diamond is merely using her creativity in the song, her words and style have not gone down well with many social media users.

Macka Diamond has been using this provocative image to promote Cucumber.

One user said: “She sound old, bro.” Another user added: “Listen, I swear I’m all for living your best life, however, there are limits to this.”

However, Macka Diamond sees things differently.

“Even if there was an age limit, I am here to change it. A lot of the other females I think they have gotten abused and pushed out because of the age talk,” she said, adding that the song was inspired by her recent diet.

Meanwhile, a music video for the Love Star Music-produced song is being done by Terminal 4. The visuals will be released soon.

— Written by Shania Hanchard