Toni Braxton ‘going back and forth’ with Birdman on wedding dates

Toni Braxton ‘going back and forth’ with Birdman on wedding datesFriday, April 10, 2020
Toni Braxton has been “going back and forth” on wedding dates as she tries to fix a time to marry rapper Birdman.
The Unbreak My Heart hitmaker is set to tie the knot with her fiancé Birdman but the couple are still trying to work out the finer details.
Speaking on the Rick & Sasha Morning Show, she said: “We have been going back and forth on wedding dates. We had a great date but then it was getting too big, we didn’t want a big wedding. Then we said, ‘OK, we don’t want it too small.’ Then he said, ‘OK, let’s do the drive-through.’ I’m like, ‘We are not doing a drive-through. I’m not ordering fries after we get married, babe.’ We’ve been trying to figure it out, but we are definitely gonna do it this year.”
Toni and Birdman’s relationship has been on and off at times, but back in late 2018, the couple admitted that they had gone through “a little drama” about setting a wedding date.
Birdman had previously described Toni as his “life”, adding: “T, that’s my girl, my friend, my family. That’s my love, my soldier, my life. She’s my everything. She’s my life. I love her to death… For me, it was just hard to accept love from them. I think Miss E, Miss Evelyn, she’s an angel. She did a great job with all her girls. For me, just growing up in the streets, not having the word love, it was hard for me to accept them loving me and appreciating the love that I brought to the table.”
