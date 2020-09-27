Toni Braxton would consider Verzuz battle with Mariah Carey or Mary J. Blige

Toni Braxton would consider Verzuz battle with Mariah Carey or Mary J. BligeSunday, September 27, 2020
|
Toni
Braxton has been one of the most highly-requested artistes for the now viral
Verzuz battle.
The series, which has catapulted some of music’s best into a tune for tune face-off with their counterparts, has seen numerous clashes including Alicia Keys and John Legend; Beenie Man and Bounty Killer ; and Monica and Brandy.
However, the seven-time Grammy Award winner isn’t about to battle just anyone in the Timbaland and Swizz Beatz-created platform.
In a recent Interview magazine, Braxton told interviewer Missy Elliott that she would consider an offer to participate but “I’m like, “It would have to be me, Mariah [Carey] or Mary J. [Blige] or something.” Us girls from the ’90s. But no, I haven’t put it on the register to do it yet.”
The multi-platinum artiste is currently promoting her eight solo studio album Spell My Name.
