Toni Braxton would consider Verzuz battle with Mariah Carey or Mary J. Blige

Toni

Braxton has been one of the most highly-requested artistes for the now viral

Verzuz battle.

The series, which has catapulted some of music’s best into a tune for tune face-off with their counterparts, has seen numerous clashes including Alicia Keys and John Legend; Beenie Man and Bounty Killer ; and Monica and Brandy.

However, the seven-time Grammy Award winner isn’t about to battle just anyone in the Timbaland and Swizz Beatz-created platform.

In a recent Interview magazine, Braxton told interviewer Missy Elliott that she would consider an offer to participate but “I’m like, “It would have to be me, Mariah [Carey] or Mary J. [Blige] or something.” Us girls from the ’90s. But no, I haven’t put it on the register to do it yet.”

The multi-platinum artiste is currently promoting her eight solo studio album Spell My Name.