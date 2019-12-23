Tony Matterhorn expected to bring fire to Strictly 2K

Jamaican selector Tony Matterhorn is no stranger to Strictly 2K, as he was the featured DJ for the first staging of the event in December 2016. As we approach the end of the decade, the popular selector will return to the event, which will be held at Mas Camp on December 28.

In October, the Strictly team delivered a new concept which paid homage to Vybz Kartel and Rvssian’s hit single Straight Jeans N Fitted. When Matterhorn returns to the event, it will be held under the theme ‘Fashion Ova Style’.

“Our first staging of the event back in 2016, we brought Matterhorn, and it is only right that we carry him back for our third anniversary and close the decade in style,” said marketing and communications director for Strictly 2K, IB Konteh.”

The event will also feature music from event organiser and selector ZJ Chrome, as well as Coppershot and ZJ Johnny Kool.

“As usual Strictly 2K promises high energy vibe, non-stop dancing and party until 4 a.m.,” said ZJ Chrome, highlighting the recent changes to the Noise Abatement Act for the Christmas party season.