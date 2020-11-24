Toots Hibbert and Buju Banton among Grammy nominees for ‘Best Reggae Album’Tuesday, November 24, 2020
|
The nominees in the Best Reggae Album category for next year’s Grammy Awards have been announced.
They are Buju Banton’s Upside Down, Skip Marley with Higher Place, Maxi Priest’s It All Comes Back To Love, Got To Be Tough by Toots & The Maytals, and One World by The Wailers.
The Recording Academy made the announcement earlier today, November 24, during a live stream. The ‘Best Reggae Album’ was one of 84 categories.
Albums eligible for submission would have been released during the period September 1, 2019 to August 31, 2020.
The 63rd annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast on Sunday, January 31, on CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.
Last year, Koffee copped the award with her Rapture EP.
