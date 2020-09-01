Toots Hibbert in ICU awaiting COVID-19 test result

Reggae

great Toots Hibbert is awaiting results of a coronavirus (COVID-19) test as he

receives treatment for respiratory problems.

The 77-year-old was admitted to an unnamed private medical facility in the Corporate Area on the weekend.

A statement from the artiste’s team, shared with the Jamaica Observer, said “While reports of Mr Hibbert being in an intensive care unit at a private facility in the Corporate Area are true, the family would like to assure those concerned that he is making positive progress and is receiving the best possible treatment, while he awaits the results of his COVID-19 test. He is resting and in good spirits, and is showing signs of improvement by the hour.

“His family is asking everyone to hold him in their prayers, and would like to thank the Minister of Culture Olivia “Babsy” Grange and Minister of Health Christopher Tufton for their assistance in getting Mr Hibbert tested, as well as the countless medical professionals who are taking care of Mr Hibbert around the clock during this time,”

Hibbert, best known as the lead of Toots and the Maytals, was tested for the virus at the University Hospital of the West Indies on Saturday, August 30.

Close contacts of the artiste have also been tested and have self-quarantined as they await their results.