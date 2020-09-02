Toots Hibbert in medically-induced coma

Reggae legend Frederick ‘Toots’ Hibbert of Toots and the Maytals is reportedly in a medically-induced coma at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI).

His publicist, Claude Mills said the 78-year-old singer was transferred to the UHWI on Tuesday.

“Toots is fighting for his life and his family is asking for prayers,” Mills said.

On Monday, it was reported that Toots awaiting results from a coronavirus test after displaying symptoms.

Mills told the Jamaica Observer that his family is monitoring his progress and will update accordingly.

Members of the artiste’s inner circle have self-quarantined and have taken COVID-19 tests as well.