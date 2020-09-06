Toots Hibbert remains in critical condition but wife is hopeful

Toots Hibbert remains in critical condition but wife is hopefulSunday, September 06, 2020
Reggae icon Toots Hibbert is in critical
but stable condition a week after first entering hospital for medical care.
Hibbert remains in a medically-induced coma in the intensive care unit at the University Hospital of the West Indies where he was transferred last Monday.
Previously, the Toots and the Maytals lead singer at a private medical facility in Kingston and St Andrew where he was admitted for respiratory issues last weekend.
The singer’s wife, Doreen, in a statement to the Jamaica Observer, said her husband is “very strong”. She continued, “I know he will pull through. He is a fighter.
“We want to thank all of my husband’s friends, family, fans and well-wishers, locally and globally, for all the love, support, and prayers that have been going out for him. We appreciate it… We also want to send a special thank you to the dedication of all the doctors involved in my husband’s care. Thank you all.”
