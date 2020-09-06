Toots Hibbert remains in critical condition but wife is hopeful

Reggae icon Toots Hibbert is in critical

but stable condition a week after first entering hospital for medical care.

Hibbert remains in a medically-induced coma in the intensive care unit at the University Hospital of the West Indies where he was transferred last Monday.

Previously, the Toots and the Maytals lead singer at a private medical facility in Kingston and St Andrew where he was admitted for respiratory issues last weekend.

The singer’s wife, Doreen, in a statement to the Jamaica Observer, said her husband is “very strong”. She continued, “I know he will pull through. He is a fighter.

“We want to thank all of my husband’s friends, family, fans and well-wishers, locally and globally, for all the love, support, and prayers that have been going out for him. We appreciate it… We also want to send a special thank you to the dedication of all the doctors involved in my husband’s care. Thank you all.”