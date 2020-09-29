Toots Hibbert to be buried in Clarendon

Late reggae icon, Toots Hibbert will be buried in his hometown in May Pen, Clarendon, Jamaica.

In a statement sent the Jamaica Observer, his daughter, Jenieve Bailey said a date for his burial is yet to be confirmed.

“We crave your continued patience, prayer, and support as we work to lay him to rest in a dignified manner befitting his station in life as Jamaica’s premier cultural icon,” it said.

She said the family is putting things in place to ensure the reggae legend gets a befitting send-off.

“It’s a lot to ensure that everything is done in the right manner because of the huge international interest in our father’s legacy and music.

We are working assiduously to ensure everything is properly organised before we announce the eventual funeral date, and we plan to ensure that all COVID-19 protocols are observed and implemented for the funeral,” Bailey concluded the statement.

Toots Hibbert died at the University Hospital of the West Indies in St Andrew on Friday (September 11). He was 78-year-old.