Toots’ music streams surge after his death

Albums and singles streams for the late reggae icon, Frederick “Toots” Hibbert has seen a dramatic increase since his passing.

Toots has four of the top 10 albums on iTunes reggae album charts, controlling positions four to seven and also number 13. His most recent album, Got to Be Tough, his first in a decade, sits at number seven.

In a release, Joe Esposito, senior director of Digital Sales and the record label BMG, pointed to figures that showed a 6,700 per cent increase in album sales and an astronomical equivalent boosts in track downloads and online streaming. Additionally, The Very Best of Toots & The Maytals is currently the number 14 album overall on iTunes while Got to Be Tough is at number 43. Five of Toots’ albums are in the Top 100 overall.

The legendary reggae singer died on Friday, September 11 at the University Hospital of the West Indies Intensive Care Unit.

Additionally, his 1968 release Pressure Drop is now at number five on the iTunes reggae singles chart, his cover of the classic Take Me Home, Country Roads rounds off his domination of the charts at number 10.