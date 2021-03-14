Toots & the Maytals win Grammy for Best Reggae Album

Toots & the Maytals win Grammy for Best Reggae AlbumSunday, March 14, 2021
|
Toots and the Maytals won the 2021 Grammy Award for best reggae album.
The group took the category for its album, Got to Be Tough, which was released on August 28, 2020. It’s the band’s second win following its first for Tough Love in 2005.
Got to Be Tough beat out entries by Buju Banton (Upside Down 2020), Skip Marley (Higher Place), Maxi Priest (It All Comes Back to Love) and The Wailers (One World).
Lead singer Toots Hibbert passed away on on September 11, 2020.
