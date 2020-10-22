Top Boy! Scantana’s ‘Goodie Goodie’ gains traction in Africa

Dancehall

artiste Scantana recently dropped his single Goodie Goodie which has been riding the radio waves among African

audiences.

The tune, which celebrates women, premiered on Hot 97 earlier this week and was soon picked up by several radio stations across the continent where it has been getting major buzz.

Scantana told BUZZ he was particularly delighted to hear of the song’s progress on the continent noting that it had also been receiving major attention in the US as well.

The artiste shared that Goodie Goodie was created to make women around the world feel good, noting the recent movements aimed at female empowerment inspired the track.

“Goodie Goodie is fun, melodic, catchy and was constructed using mostly female names, 39 to be exact. Popular Jamaican ladies and worldwide celebrities form the subject, verb and predicate used to construct the bars in a creative way,” said Scantana.

On the track, Scantana shows off his lyrical prowess as he creatively mentions women including Winnie Harlow, Jada Kingdom, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Lisa Hanna, Zozibini Tunzi, Rihanna and many more.

“The lyrics of the catchy hook highlights women of all shapes, sizes, colour and creed,” added Scantana.

Born Kibwe Lawrence in the infamous inner-city community of Tel Aviv, Scantana migrated to South Bronx in New York at a young age.

Despite recognising his talents early, and having scored performances with Hip-Hop/R&B acts in the likes of Foxy Brown, Tyrese Gibson, MA$E and SWV, this did not stop him from falling victim to the dangerous drug game.

He was subsequently deported to Jamaica where he rekindled his love for music

The artiste, who fuses dancehall and rap seamlessly, is known most for his Black Lives Matter viral video and his appearance in the Netflix hit series Top Boy.

Goodie Goodie is the first song off his upcoming EP and joint project with producer Dale Virgo. It is available on all digital platforms.