‘Top Prize’ album submitted for Grammy consideration

The ‘Top Prize’ album could be the one that gives dancehall artiste Alkaline his first Grammy.

The artiste’s management recently submitted the album for Grammy consideration.

According to Alkaline’s sister and manager Kereena ‘Kereberry’ Beckford the 14-track album was in the first round of voting, noting that it was submitted for the Best Reggae Album category.

How does Grammy voting work?

First-round ballots are sent to voting members in good dues standing.

To help ensure the quality of the voting, members are directed to vote only in their areas of expertise; they may vote in up to ten categories across up to three genre fields plus the four categories of the General Field (Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Best New Artist.)

Ballots are tabulated by the independent accounting firm of Deloitte.

After vote tabulation, Grammy winners are announced at the GrammyAwards Premiere and telecast ceremonies. The recording with the most votes in a category wins.

Ties are possible in which case the two [or more] nominees who tie are considered winners.

Round one of voting opened on October 22 and runs until November 5, 2021.

Alkaline’s Top Prize album had peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart after it sold 1,527 copies and 2,957 units during its first week of release on May 14.