Torino FC tweet supporting #BlackLivesMatter sparks major debate

Italian Serie A football team Torino FC continues to face

mounting backlash for a photo that was initially intended to celebrate the

Black Lives Matter movement.

The Turin-based side posted a photo of Cameroonian footballer Nicolas Nkoulou kneeling after he scored a goal against Parma, however, teammate and captain Andrea Belotti, a white Italian man, towered over him.

As well-intentioned as the image was taken, many Twitter users were immediately offended by the gesture, saying it was done in poor taste and called it a slap in the face of the movement.

The tweet hasnâ€™t been removed since its Saturday (June 20) posting, sparking concerns that its tone was intentional amid the heightened global racial climate and sensitivity to race relations, particularly in the United States.

It was a different story on Instagram, as Torino FCâ€™s nearly 275,000 followers were mostly supportive of the high-profile campaign as the team posted photos of Nkoulou kneeling alone as well as him hugging Belotti after scoring.

So it begs the question as to why the top-flight outfit chose to use a more controversial image to draw the ire of Twitter users by accompanying it with the Black Lives Matter hashtag.

â€œ[T]orn between how explicitly racist you have to be to post this on purpose and how implicitly racist you have to be to post this by accident,â€ one football fan tweeted.

For many years, Italy has struggled to deal with covert and overt reports of racismâ€”even as black football players themselves, representing the very teams, often complain about the horrible verbal abuse by fans.