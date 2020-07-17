Rapper Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan

Thee Stallion following a dispute in his car on Sunday, July 12.

According to reports, Megan was outside the vehicle trying to leave when Lanez fired shots from within the SUV.

Megan Thee Stallion released a statement on her Insatgram, saying she suffered a gunshot wound, also denying that she was held by authorities in the incident.

The Savage rapper said “The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight.

“On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets.”

The incident followed a house party in the Hollywood Hills where Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez were partying with beauty mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner.

Lanez was arrested and charged for carrying a concealed weapon and is scheduled to appear in court on October 13. He was released on US$35,000 bail.